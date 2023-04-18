Australia's Star cuts annual earnings forecast as operating conditions worsen

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group Ltd SGR.AX cut its fiscal 2023 operating earnings forecast on Wednesday, saying it was experiencing a significant and rapid deterioration in operating conditions.

If current conditions persist, Star said it expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for fiscal 2023 to come between A$280 million ($188.44 million) and A$310 million, compared with the prior expectation of between A$330 million and A$360 million.

($1 = 1.4859 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

