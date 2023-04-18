Australia's Star cuts annual earnings forecast as operating conditions worsen

April 18, 2023 — 07:37 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group Ltd SGR.AX cut its fiscal 2023 operating earnings forecast on Wednesday, saying it was experiencing a significant and rapid deterioration in operating conditions.

If current conditions persist, Star said it expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for fiscal 2023 to come between A$280 million ($188.44 million) and A$310 million, compared with the prior expectation of between A$330 million and A$360 million.

($1 = 1.4859 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.