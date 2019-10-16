Australia's Stanmore Coal says Winfield scraps takeover, shares drop

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published

Stanmore Coal Ltd on Thursday said that Winfield Energy had decided to scrap its proposed takeover of the company as the Brisbane-based miner failed to engage with key shareholders, causing Stanmore's shares to drop more than 6%.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Stanmore Coal Ltd SMR.AX on Thursday said that Winfield Energy had decided to scrap its proposed takeover of the company as the Brisbane-based miner failed to engage with key shareholders, causing Stanmore's shares to drop more than 6%.

Both companies had entered a process deed in August after Winfield's offer, which valued Stanmore at up to A$435 million ($293.93 million).

Stanmore was set to be Winfield's second coal buy this year, with the privately backed firm having bought a 12.5% stake in Queensland's Rolleston thermal coal mine in February.

($1 = 1.4799 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters