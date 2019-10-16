Australia's Stanmore Coal says Winfield scraps takeover, shares drop

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Stanmore Coal Ltd SMR.AX on Thursday said that Winfield Energy had decided to scrap its proposed takeover of the company as the Brisbane-based miner failed to engage with key shareholders, causing Stanmore's shares to drop more than 6%.

Both companies had entered a process deed in August after Winfield's offer, which valued Stanmore at up to A$435 million ($293.93 million).

Stanmore was set to be Winfield's second coal buy this year, with the privately backed firm having bought a 12.5% stake in Queensland's Rolleston thermal coal mine in February.

($1 = 1.4799 Australian dollars)

