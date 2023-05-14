Australia's St Barbara rejects Silver Lake's offer for Leonora assets

Corrects spelling to Leonora from Leonara in headline and first paragraph

May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's St Barbara Ltd SBM.AX said on Monday it would not engage further with Silver Lake Resources Ltd SLR.AX on its revised A$707 million ($479.56 million) offer for the gold miner's Western Australian Leonora assets.

The gold miner maintained that it would continue to back a proposal for the same assets from Genesis Minerals Ltd GMD.AX.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.