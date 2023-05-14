News & Insights

Australia's St Barbara rejects Silver Lake's offer for Leonora assets

May 14, 2023 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's St Barbara Ltd SBM.AX said on Monday it would not engage further with Silver Lake Resources Ltd SLR.AX on its revised A$707 million ($479.56 million) offer for the gold miner's Western Australian Leonora assets.

The gold miner maintained that it would continue to back a proposal for the same assets from Genesis Minerals Ltd GMD.AX.

