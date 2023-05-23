News & Insights

Australia's St Barbara refuses to engage on Silver Lake's revised offer

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

May 23, 2023 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Australia's St Barbara SBM.AX said on Tuesday it will not engage further with Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX even after the gold-copper producer sweetened its bid to acquire the miner's Leonara assets in Western Australia on Friday.

The revised bid of A$722 million ($489.73 million) gives "no improvement in the conditionality", the gold miner said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

