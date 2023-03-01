Australia's St Barbara considers placing Touquoy gold mine into care

March 2 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner St Barbara Ltd SBM.AX said on Thursday it anticipates placing the operations at its Canada-based Touquoy mine into care and maintenance.

It said it needs time to prepare to respond to requests for information from Nova Scotia's minister on the environmental assessment of the proposal to deposit tailings into the Touquoy open pit.

The company said it would take more time than available before capacity of the existing facility at the mine is reached in early 2024.

