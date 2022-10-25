Australia's Square Peg Capital raises $550 mln in funding round

Australian venture capital firm Square Peg Capital said on Wednesday it raised $550 million in its fifth funding round, bringing its total funds raised so far to $1.6 billion.

The funds will be used to invest in early and late stage tech companies in Southeast Asia, Australia and Israel, the company said in a statement.

