Australia's Squadron Energy says power supply from Australia to Singapore not viable

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Squadron Energy on Monday said plans to send solar power from Darwin to Singapore were "not commercially viable", a key factor behind a split between the owner and the collapsed Sun Cable over the megaproject.

Instead, Squadron Chairman John Hartman said the huge solar and battery project should go ahead as a renewable energy supplier within Australia to help fuel green hydrogen and ammonia production.

"Following a comprehensive technical and financial analysis that included listening to customer feedback, Squadron Energy has concluded that Sun Cable’s Australia-Asia PowerLink project is not commercially viable," Hartman said in emailed comments.

The comments add to remarks last week, when he called for an overhaul of the $20 billion-plus project.

Sun Cable wants to build a 20 gigawatt (GW) solar farm in the Northern Territory and transmit the power to Singapore on what would be the world's longest undersea cable, but collapsed last week over a funding feud between its biggest shareholders.

Squadron is owned by Andrew Forrest - Australia's richest man - who is pushing his iron ore company, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX, to become a green hydrogen producer.

The other main shareholder in Sun Cable, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, last week said he continues to back the ambition of sending power to Singapore.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.