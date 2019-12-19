Oil

Australia's South32 to partner with Canadian metal explorer for Alaska project

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Australian miner South32 Ltd and Canadian base metal explorer Trilogy Metals Inc will become equal partners in a joint venture that will own and operate an Alaskan copper and base metal project, the two companies said on Friday.

South32 said it has exercised its option to acquire a 50% stake in the joint venture company that will own Upper Kobuk Mineral Project located in the Ambler mining district in Alaska.

The company said the move follows a successful exploration partnership with Trilogy and will help the Australian miner expand its portfolio in North America by adding high-quality copper and base metals development options.

The joint venture will retain $87.5 million of the $145 million subscription payment to fund exploration plans. The rest will be loaned back to South32, which will be repaid in instalments.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

