Australia's South32 says quarterly coking coal production up about 16%

Diversified miner South32 Ltd on Thursday reported an about 16% rise in second-quarter metallurgical coal output, helped by a return to the longwall form of mining at its flagship Illawarra project.

Production of the steel-making ingredient rose to 1.4 million tonnes in the December quarter, compared with 1.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

The figure beat a UBS forecast of about 1.3 million tonnes.

