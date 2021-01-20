Australia's South32 says quarterly coking coal production up about 16%
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX on Thursday reported an about 16% rise in second-quarter metallurgical coal output, helped by a return to the longwall form of mining at its flagship Illawarra project.
Production of the steel-making ingredient rose to 1.4 million tonnes in the December quarter, compared with 1.2 million tonnes a year earlier.
The figure beat a UBS forecast of about 1.3 million tonnes.
