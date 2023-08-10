News & Insights

Australia's South32 safety managers launch week-long strike - AFR

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 10, 2023 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Adds more details on strike on paragraphs 2 and 3, South32 response in paragraph 4

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Safety managers at South32's S32.AX Illawarra coking coal mines launched a week-long strike after rejecting a new workplace deal that would have given them a 6.3% pay hike this year, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

The report also said members of the Collieries Staff and Officials Association at South32's Appin mine in New South Wales voted to go on a strike till Aug. 18 over the lack of bonus pay and work-life balance in a new agreement proposed by the company.

Due to the strike, some parts of the Appin Mine have been made non-operational in the absence of managers to oversee safety standards, the report said, citing a South32 spokesperson.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.