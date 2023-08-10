Australia's South32 safety managers launch week-long strike - AFR

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Safety managers at Australia's South32 S32.AX Illawarra coking coal mines launched a week-long strike after rejecting a new workplace deal that would have given them a 6.3% pay hike this year, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.