Australia's South32 safety managers launch week-long strike - AFR

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 10, 2023 — 09:01 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Safety managers at Australia's South32 S32.AX Illawarra coking coal mines launched a week-long strike after rejecting a new workplace deal that would have given them a 6.3% pay hike this year, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

