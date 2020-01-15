Australia's South32 reports drop in manganese output for second quarter

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX said on Thursday that manganese ore production slipped 1% in the second quarter amid lower prices for the steel-making material.

The company, which also operates in Brazil and South Africa, said its manganese output fell to 1.40 million wet metric tonnes (wmt) in the December quarter from 1.44 million wmt a year earlier.

This was in line with the UBS estimate of 1.4 million wmt.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.