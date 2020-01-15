Commodities

Australia's South32 reports drop in manganese output for second quarter

Diversified miner South32 Ltd said on Thursday that manganese ore production slipped 1% in the second quarter amid lower prices for the steel-making material.

The company, which also operates in Brazil and South Africa, said its manganese output fell to 1.40 million wet metric tonnes (wmt) in the December quarter from 1.44 million wmt a year earlier.

This was in line with the UBS estimate of 1.4 million wmt.

