Australia's South32 profit plummets 80% on trade war, pandemic hit

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian miner South32 Ltd S32.AX reported an 80.5% slump in full-year underlying profit on Thursday, as prices and demand for its key products were battered by the Sino-U.S. trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prices of South32's top three commodities — metallurgical coal, aluminium and manganese — slumped in 2019 amid the trade dispute and remained weak as the pandemic disrupted businesses and hit production in recent months.

The world's biggest producer of manganese said underlying net profit was $193 million for the year ended June 30, compared with $992 million a year earlier.

The company said it expects to increase production at most of its operations next year and forecast broadly lower operating costs, as it also reins in expenses and metal prices remain depressed.

"Looking to the next financial year, we are taking further action as we continue to navigate a period of potentially extended market volatility and lower commodity prices," Chief Executive Officer Graham Kerr said.

South32 announced a final dividend of 1 cent per share, down from 2.8 cents last year.

The company, spun off from global mining giant BHP Group BHP.AX in 2015, posted annual revenue of $6.08 billion, down from $7.27 billion a year earlier.

The miner added that while its on-market share repurchases were still suspended, the programme had been extended to September 2021, allowing it to restart buybacks once coronavirus-related risks subside.

