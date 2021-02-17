Australia's South32 posts profit rise as ex-China demand recovers

Adds estimates, background

Feb 18 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd S32.AX said on Thursday a strong recovery in demand for key commodities outside China early this year helped the diversified miner post a slight increase in half-year profit.

"We are off to a strong start in 2021, as we continue to build on our recent operating performance," the company said, adding that a rebound in demand for some key commodities was helping lift prices.

Prices of South32's top three commodities — metallurgical coal, aluminium and manganese — had slumped in 2019 amid a trade dispute between China and the United States and remained weak through the first half of 2020 as the pandemic disrupted businesses and hit production.

Underlying earnings for the half year came in at $136 million, compared with $131 million a year earlier, and slightly above consensus estimates of $135 million.

The Perth-based firm declared an interim dividend of 1.4 cents per share, up from 1.1 cents per share a year ago.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak and Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

