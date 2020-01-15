Australia's South32 posts drop in manganese output, cuts trucking costs

Adds details, background on prices and smelter decision

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX said on Thursday its manganese ore production slipped in the second quarter and it has managed to cut its trucking costs in South Africa amid lower commodity prices.

The company, which also operates in Brazil, said its manganese output fell to 1.40 million wet metric tonnes (wmt) in the December quarter from 1.44 million wmt a year earlier, but was roughly in line with the UBS estimate.

Prices of the company's top three commodities - manganese, aluminium and coking coal - have recorded sharp falls last year, leading to market participants demanding closure or sale of some of the miner's ventures.

South32, which was spun off from mining giant BHP Group BHP.AX in 2015, said a review of its manganese alloy smelters, including their sale or closure was progressing.

The miner had said in the last quarter that it would update the market about its decision in the upcoming March quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Graham Kerr said his company has "acted decisively during the quarter in response to market conditions" by cutting trucking costs and closing its Wessels mine in South Africa for an extended period for maintenance.

