Australia's South32 posts 4% rise in H1 profit as commodity demand improves

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX said on Thursday its underlying profit in the first-half rose 4% as prices recovered due to increased demand for key commodities.

Underlying earnings for the half year was $136 million, compared with $131 million a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of 1.4 cents per share, up from 1.1 cents per share a year ago.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.