Australia's South32 posts 4% rise in H1 profit as commodity demand improves

Contributor
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Diversified miner South32 Ltd said on Thursday its underlying profit in the first-half rose 4% as prices recovered due to increased demand for key commodities.

Underlying earnings for the half year was $136 million, compared with $131 million a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of 1.4 cents per share, up from 1.1 cents per share a year ago.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

