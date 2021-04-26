Commodities

Australia's South32 posts 34% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output

Contributors
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Diversified miner South32 Ltd posted a 34% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output on Tuesday, thanks to the reintroduction of a form of underground coal mining at its Illawarra project near Sydney.

April 27 (Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX posted a 34% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output on Tuesday, thanks to the reintroduction of a form of underground coal mining at its Illawarra project near Sydney.

Production of metallurgical coal, used in steelmaking, rose to 1.6 million tonnes (mt) in the three months to March, from 1.2 mt a year earlier. That was lower compared with an RBC Capital Markets estimate of 1.8 mt.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular