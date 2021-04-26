Australia's South32 posts 34% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output

April 27 (Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX posted a 34% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output on Tuesday, thanks to the reintroduction of a form of underground coal mining at its Illawarra project near Sydney.

Production of metallurgical coal, used in steelmaking, rose to 1.6 million tonnes (mt) in the three months to March, from 1.2 mt a year earlier. That was lower compared with an RBC Capital Markets estimate of 1.8 mt.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.