Australia's South32 posts 31% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output

April 26 (Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX posted a 31.3% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output on Tuesday, as production recovered following completion of its extended longwall move at its flagship Illawarra project in New South Wales.

South32, along with mining giants like BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, have faced operational disruptions due to worsening labour supply issues, as states in the country kept borders shut for long spells citing health risks from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

However, improved labour availability and normalising of operations following completion of an extended longwall move at its Dendrobium underground mine in Illawara helped push metallurgical coal output to 1.57 million tonnes (mt) in the three months to March 31, from 1.19 mt in the previous quarter.

Metallurgical coal, used to make steel, production was marginally lower than the output a year earlier and missed a consensus estimate of 1.7 mt compiled by Visible Alpha.

South32 added it has raised its operating unit cost guidance across different commodities its mines, reflecting stronger producer currencies, higher raw material costs and increase in commodity prices.

For fiscal 2022, it now expects unit cost of $126 per tonne for Illawara metallurgical coal, compared to prior estimate of $115 per tonne, driven by a stronger Australian dollar.

