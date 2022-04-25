Commodities
BHP

Australia's South32 posts 31% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Diversified miner South32 Ltd posted a 31.3% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output on Tuesday, as production recovered following completion of its extended longwall move at its flagship Illawarra project in New South Wales.

Adds production details, background

April 26 (Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX posted a 31.3% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output on Tuesday, as production recovered following completion of its extended longwall move at its flagship Illawarra project in New South Wales.

South32, along with mining giants like BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, have faced operational disruptions due to worsening labour supply issues, as states in the country kept borders shut for long spells citing health risks from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

However, improved labour availability and normalising of operations following completion of an extended longwall move at its Dendrobium underground mine in Illawara helped push metallurgical coal output to 1.57 million tonnes (mt) in the three months to March 31, from 1.19 mt in the previous quarter.

Metallurgical coal, used to make steel, production was marginally lower than the output a year earlier and missed a consensus estimate of 1.7 mt compiled by Visible Alpha.

South32 added it has raised its operating unit cost guidance across different commodities its mines, reflecting stronger producer currencies, higher raw material costs and increase in commodity prices.

For fiscal 2022, it now expects unit cost of $126 per tonne for Illawara metallurgical coal, compared to prior estimate of $115 per tonne, driven by a stronger Australian dollar.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP RIO NHC

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular