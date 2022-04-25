Commodities
Australia's South32 posts 31% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Diversified miner South32 Ltd posted a 31.3% jump in third-quarter metallurgical coal output on Tuesday, as production recovered following completion of its extended longwall move at its flagship Illawarra project in New South Wales.

The miner said production of metallurgical coal, used to make steel, rose to 1.57 million tonnes (mt) in the three months to March 31, from 1.19 mt in the previous quarter.

