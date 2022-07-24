Australia's South32 posts 3% rise in metallurgical coal output as Illawarra supports

Adds details from report, background

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX on Monday posted a 3% rise in fourth-quarter metallurgical output as a return to longwall method of mining at its flagship Illawarra project in New South Wales continues to boost output.

However, the miner said production volumes in the fourth-quarter were hurt by adverse weather conditions in New South Wales and COVID-19 related labour disruptions, leading to an 8% drop in its total coal production of 1.6 million tonnes (Mt).

Production of metallurgical coal, used to make steel, rose to 1.38 Mt in the three months to June 30, from 1.34 Mt a year ago, but missing a UBS estimate of 1.57 Mt.

Coal prices have soared this year after sanctions imposed on Russia triggered a supply crunch amid high demand, sending power generators and governments scrambling for the commodity to ease surging electricity prices.

The world's biggest manganese ore producer recorded a 4% rise in its fourth-quarter output to 1.5 million wet metric tonnes (Mwmt) compared with 1.4 Mwmt. For the year, the output was 5.4 Mwmt, down nearly 3% from a year ago.

The Perth-based miner, which acquired a 45% stake in Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile earlier this year, logged 16.9 thousand tonnes of payable copper equivalent output during the quarter from its share in the project. (https://bit.ly/3o2QEFk)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)

