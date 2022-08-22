Australia's South32 nixes $700 mln investment in NSW met coal mine

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Global miner South32 Ltd S32.AX said on Tuesday it would not proceed with a $700 million upfront investment in its Dendrobium metallurgical coal mine in New South Wales, citing insufficient prospective returns from the expected expenditure.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Aditya Soni)

