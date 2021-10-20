Australia's South32 met coal output drops 15%, sees price benefit

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX said on Thursday that higher metallurgical coal prices would help offset a 15% drop in production of the steelmaking material.

Production of metallurgical coal fell to 1.6 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months to September from 1.9 Mt a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

