Australia's South32 interim profit slumps on weak coal output

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX reported a 93% drop in its first-half underlying earnings on Thursday, hurt by a weak metallurgical coal output and lower commodity prices.

Underlying earnings for the six months ended Dec. 31 was $40 million, compared with $560 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Echha Jain and Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sneha.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.