Australia's South32 half-year profit soars more than seven-fold

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX posted an over seven-fold rise in first-half underlying profit on Thursday, helped by a broad recovery in prices for its metals.

Underlying earnings for the half-year ended Dec. 31 came in at $1.00 billion, up from $136 million a year ago. The figure beat a consensus estimate of $987.5 million from 10 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma Financial.

