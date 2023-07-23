Australia's South32 flags $1.3 bln impairment, Q4 manganese output falls

Recasts, adds context about weather conditions in paragraph 2

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX on Monday flagged a non-cash impairment expense of about $1.3 billion in fiscal 2023 at its Hermosa project in Arizona, while restoring production at most of its operations in the fourth quarter.

The Perth-headquartered miner in the third quarter had lowered output guidance for five of its operations, citing adverse weather conditions and other temporary issues.

Operations at Sierra Gorda stabilised, leading to a 2.4% jump in copper production for the fourth quarter ended June 30, while its Illawarra metallurgical coal operations achieved the revised full-year production guidance.

South 32, one of the world's biggest manganese producers, said output of manganese ore used to make steel fell to 1,455 thousand wet metric tons (kwmt) in the quarter ending in June, compared to 1,469 kwmt a year ago. That beat a Visible Alpha consensus of 1,300 kwmt, according to UBS.

South32 said on Monday it had taken the $1.3 billion impairment on the Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit at its Hermosa project because of delays from the impact of COVID-19, significant de-watering requirements and current inflationary market conditions.

The miner's CEO Graham Kerr said in April it plans to develop its large Clark manganese oxide deposit at the Hermosa project in the coming years. The carrying value of the Clark deposit was unchanged.

