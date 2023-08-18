Australia's South32 Appin mine's supervisors to continue strike

Changes sourcing, adds details and comment from company and trade union in paragraphs 2-7

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mining supervisors at Australia's South32's S32.AX Appin coal mine will continue their strike as they failed to reach an agreement with the management over leave provisions and remuneration, the company said on Friday.

"This industrial action will impact our ability to supervise our underground workforce and meet our work health and safety obligations," a South32 spokesperson told Reuters, adding some parts of the mine, located in New South Wales, will remain non-operational during the strike.

Last week, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported that members of the Collieries Staff and Officials Association, a trade union, voted to go on a strike till Aug. 18 after rejecting a new workplace deal.

The deal would have given them a 6.3% pay hike this financial year, South32 said.

Still, safety members associated with the mine are allegedly frustrated over the lack of bonus pay and work-life balance in the new agreement proposed by the company, AFR reported.

"While talks were ongoing and South32 has indicated that they would consider their position on several matters raised by workers, unfortunately, no agreement was reached today," Collieries' Staff and Officials Association said in a statement.

The union added that the strike will continue over the weekend and into next week and that it will meet with its members on Monday to discuss next steps.

