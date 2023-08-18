News & Insights

Australia's South32 Appin mine workers to continue strike - trade union

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 18, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Supervisors at Australia's South32's S32.AX Appin coal mine will continue their strike as workers and the management failed to reach an agreement over leave provisions and remuneration, the Collieries Staff and Officials Association said on Friday.

