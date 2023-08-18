Australia's South32 Appin mine workers to continue strike - trade union

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Supervisors at Australia's South32's S32.AX Appin coal mine will continue their strike as workers and the management failed to reach an agreement over leave provisions and remuneration, the Collieries Staff and Officials Association said on Friday.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

