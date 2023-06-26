Australia's Sonic Healthcare to buy SYNLAB's Swiss laboratory network

June 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Sonic Healthcare Ltd SHL.AX said on Tuesday that it has entered into a deal to acquire SYNLAB Suisse SA, the Swiss laboratory network of SYNLAB Group SYAB.DE, for a purchase price of CHF150 million ($167.52 million).

($1 = 0.8954 Swiss francs)

