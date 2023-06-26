Australia's Sonic Healthcare acquires SYNLAB's Swiss laboratory network

Adds details on acquisition in paragraph 2, background and additional details from paragraph 3

June 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Sonic Healthcare Ltd SHL.AX said on Tuesday it would buy SYNLAB Group's SYAB.DE Swiss laboratory network for 150 million Swiss francs ($167.52 million) to expand its presence in the country.

The SYNLAB Suisse SA deal will add to earnings per share from 2024 and the return on invested capital will exceed Sonic's cost of capital within two years of acquisition, the company said.

Sydney-based Sonic had signed deals to acquire clinical laboratory chains in Germany and Tuesday's deal bolsters its expansion in Europe.

Sonic will fund the SYNLAB Suisse acquisition with existing cash and debt facilities. The transaction has received a green light from Swiss merger control and is expected to close on July 3.

SYNLAB Suisse covers all three Swiss language regions and is expected to generate annual revenues of about 100 million Swiss francs from its 19 laboratories, the Aussie healthcare provider said.

($1 = 0.8954 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Sriaj Kalluvila)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.