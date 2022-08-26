Australia's Snowy Hydro denies CEO quit over expansion cost-blowouts

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The chairman of government-owned Snowy Hydro dismissed as "fiction" on Friday a media report that the massive Snowy 2.0 expansion project for Australia's biggest hydropower scheme was facing a cost blowout of A$2.2 billion ($1.5 billion).

"That's all a work of fiction," David Knox, the chairman, told Reuters, after the company said its chief executive, Paul Broad, who has spearheaded the massive project, had quit after nearly 10 years in the job.

Reports about cost blowouts and delays have figured in the Australian and Australian Financial Review newspapers over the past two months, but Knox said it was too early to talk about costs and timing.

He said Broad was not pushed and had decided to resign as he had been in the job for 10 years, and with the Snowy 2.0 project one-third complete, now was a good time to move on.

"We're only a third of the way through the project," Knox said in his first public comments on reported problems facing Snowy 2.0

"You're not in a cost blowout situation. The project's actually going quite well," he added.

Snowy 2.0, which was originally budgeted at A$5 billion, had been scheduled to produce first power in mid-2025, but the timing has now slipped to late 2025 or early 2026 at best, Knox said.

The pumped hydro project is seen as essential to providing back-up for intermittent wind and solar power which are expected to make up a rapidly increasing share of Australia's national electricity market over the next eight years.

The project will add 2,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity, pumping water uphill into a dam when there is cheap power and releasing the water downhill to generate power when prices and demand are high. It will store enough energy to power 3 million homes for a week.

Construction is being run by a consortium led by Italy's Webuild SpA WBD.MI and involves boring 27 km (17 miles) of waterway tunnels connecting two existing dams and excavating a vast cavern between them for an underground power station.

"It's very hard to determine the schedule until you're well into the cavern. That's effectively 12 to 18 months away," Knox said.

Snowy's Chief Operating Officer Roger Whitby will be interim CEO while the board seeks a new head, the company said.

