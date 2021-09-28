Australia's Smartgroup gets $1 bln proposal from consortium

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Smartgroup Corp SIQ.AX said on Wednesday it received a buyout proposal from a consortium, including TPG Global and Potentia Capital, that values the employee management services provider at A$1.38 billion ($1 billion).

Under the proposal, Smartgroup shareholders would receive A$10.35 per share, representing a 31.7% premium to the stock's last close.

($1 = 1.3778 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

