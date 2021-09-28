Australia's Smartgroup gets $1 bln proposal from consortium

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australia's Smartgroup Corp said on Wednesday it received a buyout proposal from a consortium, including TPG Global and Potentia Capital, that values the employee management services provider at A$1.38 billion ($1 billion).

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Smartgroup Corp SIQ.AX said on Wednesday it received a buyout proposal from a consortium, including TPG Global and Potentia Capital, that values the employee management services provider at A$1.38 billion ($1 billion).

Under the proposal, Smartgroup shareholders would receive A$10.35 per share, representing a 31.7% premium to the stock's last close.

($1 = 1.3778 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More