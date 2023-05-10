News & Insights

Australia's Silver Lake submits revised bid for St Barbara's Leonara assets

May 10, 2023 — 07:44 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Silver Lake Resources Ltd SLR.AX made a revised offer on Thursday to buy St Barbara Ltd's SBM.AX Leonara assets in Western Australia for A$707 million ($479.56 million), allowing the latter to secure a 7.5% stake in the gold miner.

St Barbara said earlier this month it would continue to back a bid of A$600 million from Genesis Minerals Ltd GMD.AX for Leonara assets.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

