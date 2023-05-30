Australia's Silver Lake revises bid for St Barbara's Leonora assets

May 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Silver Lake Resources Ltd SLR.AX on Wednesday revised its buyout offer for St Barbara Ltd's SBM.AX Leonora assets to address the gold miner's concerns regarding its financing being subject to due diligence.

The implied value of the proposal is A$718 million ($487.02 million), comprising A$370 million in cash and 327.1 million Silver Lake shares valued at A$348 million.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

