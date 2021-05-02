Australia's Seven West Media finalises news content deals with Google, Facebook

May 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Seven West Media Ltd SWM.AX said on Monday it finalised its licensing deal with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google and signed a long-term agreement with social media giant Facebook FB.O to provide content to the tech companies.

The signing of agreements comes after Seven West announced letters of intent in February with the tech companies to provide them news content even as the government pushed for a law that would force the internet giants to pay media companies for content.

The Australian media firm expects digital revenue from the agreements to start before the end of fiscal 2021, with the majority of it coming in fiscal 2022, it said in a statement.

Shares of the media firm jumped as much as 9.5%, in their biggest intraday percentage jump since Feb. 16.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.