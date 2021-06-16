Australia's Seven West Media eyes surge in 2021 earnings on strong ad revenue

June 17 (Reuters) - Australian broadcaster Seven West Media SWM.AX said on Thursday it expects up to a 97% jump in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021, helped by a strong rebound in fourth-quarter advertising revenue.

The media firm said it expects annual underlying core earnings to range from A$250 million ($190.35 million) to A$255 million compared with A$129.6 million it earned a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3134 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

