SWM

Australia's Seven West Media eyes surge in 2021 earnings on strong ad revenue

Contributor
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Australian broadcaster Seven West Media said on Thursday it expects up to a 97% jump in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021, helped by a strong rebound in fourth-quarter advertising revenue.

June 17 (Reuters) - Australian broadcaster Seven West Media SWM.AX said on Thursday it expects up to a 97% jump in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2021, helped by a strong rebound in fourth-quarter advertising revenue.

The media firm said it expects annual underlying core earnings to range from A$250 million ($190.35 million) to A$255 million compared with A$129.6 million it earned a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3134 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters