Australia's Seven Group makes takeover bid for Boral

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Seven Group Holdings on Monday made an offer to buy the remaining shares in Boral it does not already own, valuing the building materials supplier at A$7.91 billion.

May 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Seven Group Holdings SVW.AX on Monday made an offer to buy the remaining shares in Boral BLD.AX it does not already own, valuing the building materials supplier at A$7.91 billion ($6.23 billion).

Seven Group, which holds about a 23% stake in Boral through its unit Network Investment Holdings, said it would offer to buy the remaining shares of Boral for A$6.50 per share.

Based on Seven Group's current stake in Boral, it would have to pay A$6.08 billion to buy the remaining shares of Boral, per Reuters' calculations.

The offer price is based on Boral's closing level on Monday, and represents a 4.8% premium to its close at the end of April.

Boral could not be immediately reached for a comment.

($1 = 1.2700 Australian dollars)

