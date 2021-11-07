Australia's Senex Energy gets sweetened $630 mln buyout offer from POSCO International

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian coal seam gas producer Senex Energy Ltd SXY.AX said on Monday it received a sweetened takeover bid from POSCO International Corp 047050.KS which values the firm at A$852.1 million ($630.38 million).

The revised proposal of A$4.60 per share, a nil-premium to its last close - comes weeks after the South Korean trader offered A$4.40 apiece to buy the entire stake in Senex, a gas producer which supplies Australia's east coast market.

