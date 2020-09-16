Australia's Seek says it is in talks over new investors in Chinese unit

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Online jobs portal Seek Ltd SEK.AX said on Wednesday it was in talks with a "number of parties" over whether to bring on new investors into its Chinese unit after a report indicated Alibaba BABA.N9988.HK was eyeing an investment.

Melbourne-based Seek said the discussions were "to assess whether the introduction of new investors could better support Zhaopin's long term growth aspirations," without naming the parties they were in talks with.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

