Australia's SEEK names operations head and ex-CBA boss Ian Narev as CEO

Feb 23 (Reuters) - SEEK Ltd SEK.AX has appointed its operations head and former boss of Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Ian Narev, as its new chief executive, the online jobs portal said on Tuesday.

Narev left Australia's biggest bank three years ago after a money-laundering scandal rocked CBA.

