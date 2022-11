Australia's securities regulator temporarily halts orders on two Perpetual funds

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian securities regulator on Friday directed a unit of asset manager Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX to stop offering or distributing two funds to retail investors on an interim basis due to deficiencies in their target market determinations.

