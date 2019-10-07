Australia's SeaLink Travel to acquire private bus operator Transit Systems

Contributor
Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi Reuters
Published

Australian travel and tourist firm SeaLink Travel Group on Tuesday said it acquired local bus operator Transit Systems Group for an enterprise value of A$635 million.

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian travel and tourist firm SeaLink Travel Group SLK.AX on Tuesday said it acquired local bus operator Transit Systems Group for an enterprise value of A$635 million.

The deal will see a shift in the top management, with current Transit Chief Executive Clint Feuerherdt coming in to replace Jeff Ellison as CEO.

(Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((SyedSaifHussain.Naqvi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 ; Reuters Messaging: SyedSaifHussain.Naqvi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More