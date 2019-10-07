Australia's SeaLink Travel to acquire private bus operator Transit Systems

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian travel and tourist firm SeaLink Travel Group SLK.AX on Tuesday said it acquired local bus operator Transit Systems Group for an enterprise value of A$635 million.

The deal will see a shift in the top management, with current Transit Chief Executive Clint Feuerherdt coming in to replace Jeff Ellison as CEO.

