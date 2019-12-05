Australia's Scentre buys 50% of Garden City Booragoon for $387 mln

Australian property manager Scentre Group said on Friday it acquired a 50% stake in Perth-based shopping centre Garden City Booragoon for A$570 million ($386.80 million).

Booragoon was fully owned by AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund, which will now become Scentre's 50% joint venture partner.

"The transaction is expected to be marginally accretive to Scentre Group's earnings from 2020," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

