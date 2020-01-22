Australia's scandal-hit Westpac names veteran banker John McFarlane as chairman

Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday named banking veteran John McFarlane as chairman-elect, entrusting the former Australia and New Zealand Banking Group boss to help steer it through the fallout of a massive money-laundering scandal.
