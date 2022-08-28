Australia's Santos to spend extra $311 mln for Barossa-Darwin gas pipeline

Corrects headline to say gas pipeline, not LNG pipeline

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Monday it would spend an additional $311 million to build a new pipeline to transport gas from its offshore Barossa field to its Darwin LNG plant in the Northern Territory.

First production at the Darwin LNG plant using Barossa gas is targeted for the first half of 2025.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

