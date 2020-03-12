US Markets

Australia's Santos to sell 25% stake in assets to SK E&S for $390 mln

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Australia's Santos Ltd said on Thursday it will sell 25% in Darwin LNG and BayuUndan to South Korea's SK E&S [SKENS.UL] for $390 million.

The deal is conditional on the Australian oil and gas producer's $1.39 billion purchase of ConocoPhillip's COP.N northern Australia business.

