Australia's Santos to sell 25% stake in assets to SK E&S for $390 mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday it will sell 25% in Darwin LNG and BayuUndan to South Korea's SK E&S SKENS.UL for $390 million.

The deal is conditional on the Australian oil and gas producer's $1.39 billion purchase of ConocoPhillip's COP.N northern Australia business.

