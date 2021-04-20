Australia's Santos signs natural gas supply deal with Rio Tinto

Adds details from statement, management quote

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's No.2 independent gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Wednesday it had signed a natural gas supply deal with long-term buyer Rio Tinto RIO.AX.

Under the deal, Santos said it would supply up to 15 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas to the global miner from later this year.

"This new gas supply agreement underlines the importance of natural gas for Australian manufacturers and industry," Santos Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said in a statement.

The company will continue to invest in the exploration and development of new domestic gas supplies in Western Australia to meet local energy needs, Gallagher added.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

