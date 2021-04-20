Australia's Santos signs natural gas supply deal with Rio Tinto

RIO

Australia's No.2 independent gas producer Santos Ltd said on Wednesday it had signed a natural gas supply deal with mining giant Rio Tinto.

Under the deal, Santos will supply up to 15 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas to Rio Tinto from late 2021.

