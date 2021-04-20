Australia's Santos signs natural gas supply deal with Rio Tinto

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's No.2 independent gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Wednesday it had signed a natural gas supply deal with mining giant Rio Tinto RIO.AX.

Under the deal, Santos will supply up to 15 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas to Rio Tinto from late 2021.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

