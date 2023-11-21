News & Insights

Australia's Santos sees lower 2024 output as LNG field life declines

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 21, 2023 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds details on forecast change in paragraphs 2-5

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos STO.AX on Wednesday forecast lower production for 2024 as its Bayu-Undan gas field reached the end of its life and its West Australian offshore field's output declined.

Santos expects to produce 84 to 90 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2024. It maintained its 2023 production forecast of 89-93 mmboe.

The company had said earlier this month that an Australian court granted an interim injunction preventing it from starting work on laying undersea pipelines on its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project off northern Australia.

The company said on Wednesday its Barossa project was 64% complete.

Santos also said it would revise its forecast for 2023 once the divestment of its 42.5% stake in PNG LNG project was complete.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.