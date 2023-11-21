Australia's Santos sees lower 2024 output as LNG field life declines

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos STO.AX on Wednesday forecast lower production for 2024 as its Bayu-Undan gas field reached the end of its life and its West Australian offshore field's output declined.

Santos expects to produce 84 to 90 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2024, compared with 89-93 mmboe expected in the current year.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.