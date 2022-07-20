Australia's Santos second-quarter revenue jumps as LNG prices surge

Adds details from report, background

July 21 - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday its second-quarter revenue jumped 74% as liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices held close to record highs amid a global scramble for energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Production for the three months ended June 30 also rose 13.3% to 25.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from a year earlier, but dipped by 2% from the previous quarter due to several planned shutdowns.

Santos, which became a global top-20 oil and gas firm after its $6.2 billion buyout of Oil Search last year, has in recent months benefited from the tightening in the global LNG market, as sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine led Western nations to look for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

LNG prices have gone up to all-time highs, underpinning record revenue for LNG exports - Australia's second-largest after iron ore - which is forecast to jump 19% to A$84 billion ($57.80 billion) in the year to June 2023.

Santos, the country's no. 2 independent gas producer, narrowed its 2022 production forecast to 102-107 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), while also lowering the upper end of the sales volume target to 110-116 mmboe.

The Adelaide-based company said its sales revenue was $1.88 billion for the second quarter, compared with $1.08 billion last year, missing a UBS estimate of $2.00 billion.

($1 = 1.4533 Australian dollars)

